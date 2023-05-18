MEQUON — The student council at Oriole Lane Elementary School in Mequon, made up of 12 fourth-and fifth-graders, organized a diaper drive to support the Milwaukee Diaper Mission. Grade levels competed to see how many diapers they could collect. If they collected up to school mascot Orioville’s height, the grade level would receive a free recess. If they collected up to the height of the principal, Chad Sova, the grade level would earn a movie party.
And if they reached Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo’s height, they would get an ice cream party. That goal would require about 1,000 diapers. The drive ran from May 8 to May 12.
Overall, the school collected 7,568 diapers, averaging over 1,000 diapers per grade level.
