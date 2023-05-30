MEQUON — A Mequon elementary school Girl Scouts troop took home several top prizes for their video project at a recent ceremony.
According to the Mequon-Thiensville School District, Oriole Lane fifth-grade Girl Scout Troop 10262 attended the Girl Scouts’ highest award ceremony, where they received a Bronze Award for their Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS) video project and had the honor of being the color guard — a team that guards the flags.
The troop’s Bronze project was also chosen as the project that best exemplified the meaning of the award, which earned them the Young Women of Distinction Award.
To complete the awardwinning project, the Scouts produced eight videos that highlight and teach students positive and appropriate behavior expectations in multiple school environments.
Their PBIS videos will be shown throughout the school to display and talk about expected behaviors in assemblies, bathrooms, bus, cafeteria, classrooms, field trips, hallways and the playground.
“They will be used as a teaching tool to assist students in grades K4 through fifth grade in displaying positive and appropriate behaviors, which will improve the learning environment for all students,” the district added.
Organized in 2017, Girl Scout Troop 10262 is co-led by Oriole Lane parents Stacey Demitros and Susan Gattoni and includes 12 members. The troop meets monthly and has been involved in numerous community service experiences throughout the past few years, according to Gattoni, who is also a Steffen Middle School teacher.
The Scouts have volunteered for the Milwaukee Riverkeeper Spring Clean Up, helped prepare a meal for the Sojourner Truth House, assembled holiday baskets for Meta House, visited residents at Alexian Village and more. In addition, the troop visits the Riveredge Nature Center and the Mequon Nature Preserve, as well as collects and donates supplies to the Wisconsin Humane Society.