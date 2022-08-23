PORT WASHINGTON — The vision of the Cedar Gorge Clay Bluffs by the Ozaukee Washington Land Trust will now become reality.
It was a gorgeous afternoon at the Lion’s Den Gorge in Grafton on Thursday as county and state officials and constituents gathered for a special announcement.
With Lake Michigan as his backdrop, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Secretary Preston Cole announced that Gov. Tony Evers is investing $4.5 million in five conservation projects across Wisconsin, including $2.3 million to help the OWLT acquire the Cedar Gorge Clay Bluffs.
“Today, everybody across Wisconsin is a winner,” Cole said. “...These projects will bolster our state outdoor recreation economy, our forestry and tourism industry, all while delivering on significant resource conservation benefits.” The OWLT has been eyeing the 131-acre Cedar Gorge Clay Bluffs as a preserve that could be considered a second Lion’s Den Gorge Nature Preserve, a hugely popular county-owned park just south of the Cedar Gorge property. Once the OWLT completed its project, the preserve would be turned over to Ozaukee County, which will make improvements and bring public attention to the preserve.
The news from the press conference had even brought a woman to tears. The OWLT has had a turbulent journey before getting to this momentous occasion.
The organization has spent about a decade working to acquire the property, but faced an unexpected barrier when a member of the state Legislature’s Joint Committee on Finance anonymously objected to a $2.3 million Knowles-Nelson Stewardship Grant for the project, which had been approved by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
The OWLT was waiting to see if the Joint Committee on Finance would discuss a reduced amount of $1.6 million at a future meeting, but that never happened.
Another issue for the OWLT came when a private buyer also expressed interest in the property. The buyer, who has remained anonymous to this day, said in a letter that his intention was to develop the property in conjunction with the city of Port Washington and Ozaukee County.
The buyer said acquiring the land as a park is the first step to a never-ending county expense that will continue to grow over time, consuming county budget dollars that could be used toward schools, police, EMS/Fire Department, mental health services and roads.
But the argument of the OWLT and supporters of the preservation of the Cedar Gorge Clay Bluffs was that this property could be used by generations of families and give the public the opportunity to enjoy the shorelines of Lake Michigan.
The OWLT has already raised over $4.6 million of its $5.2 million goal, according to its website, so this money brings them way over their goal amount.
The other four projects Gov. Evers has invested in, which is funded by the state’s allocation of the American Rescue Plan Act, were also submitted to the JFC by the Department of Natural Resources to be partially funded through the Knowles-Nelson Stewardship Program but were objected by a JFC member.
Funding these projects builds on the governor’s efforts to protect and conserve Wisconsin’s natural resources and outdoor areas, according to a press release from the governor’s office.
“From exploring our extraordinary parks and trails with loved ones to teaching the next generation to hunt and fish, conservation and outdoor recreation are part of who we are as a people,” Gov. Evers stated in the press release. “This became even clearer during the height of the pandemic when our state parks had some of their highest rates of attendance on record. I’m proud to be investing these funds to ensure these precious natural areas are protected so Wisconsinites can enjoy them for years to come.”
OWLT Executive Director Tom Stolp has always been confident that they would acquire the Cedar Gorge Clay Bluffs, even after all the obstacles they had faced.
“Thank you Secretary Cole, thank you Gov. Evers for this amazing and historic investment in conservation,” Stolp said.
Stolp also thanked the many supporters of the project for “having a backbone to stand up for the conservation of open spaces.”
“You gave generously to make projects like Cedar Gorge Clay Bluffs a reality and you advocated forcefully with our state lawmakers that open spaces need to be funded,” he said.
State Rep. Deb Andraca, D-Whitefish Bay, who has been in support of the Cedar Gorge Clay Bluffs, was critical of the JFC and its handling of the project.
“Despite strong public support for Cedar Gorge and this project receiving one of the highest scores from the DNR of all the projects they considered, the Joint Finance Committee hid behind an anonymous objection and refused to give the public a say on the future of Cedar Gorge and how our public dollars are spent in our community,” she said. “I’ve learned that day after day, in the Wisconsin state Legislature, the wish of an anonymous few can sometimes drown out the voice of the voters. But today is not one of those days.”
The governor’s investment is supporting the following projects, according to the press release:
-Milwaukee Public Schools Outdoor Spaces: These funds will support new playground equipment, playfield renovations and other needed upgrades and development of outdoor recreation and green spaces.
-Caroline Lake Preserve, Ashland County: These funds will provide 50% of The Nature Conservancy’s acquisition cost for 34.5 acres, including shoreline, to allow for public access to the northwest corner of Caroline Lake State Natural Area, conserve upland and wetland wildlife habitat and expand recreation opportunities.
-Forest County: This acquisition in the town of Nashville will ensure continued sustainable county forest management on highly productive forest land, enhance recreation access and safeguard watershed and wildlife habitat on 160 acres.
-Sand Creek, Bayfield County: This acquisition of productive forest lands in the towns of Bayfield and Bell will ensure continued forest management on highly productive forest lands. In addition to providing public access for nature-based outdoor activities, the project will protect Lake Superior watersheds and safeguard wildlife habitat on 1,999 acres adjacent to over 75,000 acres of Bayfield County Forest lands.