Ozaukee County Circuit Court June dispositions
TRAFFIC
Wilson, Alex Christopher, 43, Grafton, non-registration of vehicle, $175.30. Wojdyla, Robert Adam, 64, Cedarburg, unreasonable and imprudent speed, $213.10.
NON-TRAFFIC
Boehnlein, Nicholas Howard, 30, Cedarburg, possession of controlled substance, $563.25.
Colber, Donald Richard, 65, Mequon, possession of drug paraphernalia, $443, local jail.
Deering, Kevin James, 41, Grafton, two counts retail theft, $1,627.91.
Diebels, Michael R., 38, Grafton, disorderly conduct, $443, local jail.
Garcia, Jordan D., 42, Mequon, county retail theft, $200.50.
Goebel, Daniel J., 50, Grafton, dog running at large, $162.70.
Granat, Lukasz Jakob, 26, Grafton, non-registration of vehicle, $175.30.
Horack, Chad M., 43, Grafton, operating without valid license, $162.70.
Jayne, C. Todd, 56, Grafton, bail jumping-felony, $518.