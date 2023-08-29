Ozaukee County Circuit Court July dispositions

TRAFFIC

Keup, John W., 60, Cedarburg, operating while suspended, $200.50, six months license suspended.

King, George Andrew, 56, Grafton, improper signal for stop or turn, $187.90.

Lanza Tree Landscaping LLC, Cedarburg, non-registration of other vehicle, $263.50.

Liljegren, Jessica Keller, 49, Grafton, automobile following too closely, $200.50.

Lokken, Samantha Marie, 34, Grafton, failure to keep vehicle under control, driving too fast for conditions, $476.60.

Mangrich, Amy Lyn, 55, Mequon, unlawful U or Y turn, $175.30.

McCarthy, Timothy John, 64, Cedarburg, nonregistration of vehicle, $175.30.

Rutledge, Tracy Lorrayne, 57, Grafton, speedometer violations, $175.30.

Stempinski, Susan Ann, 66, Mequon, automobile following too closely, $200.50.

NON-TRAFFIC

Berst, John Zachary, 35, Cedarburg, possession of narcotic drugs-second and subsequent offense, possession of controlled substance- second and subsequent offense, $1,036.

Eckert, Brian W., 47, Cedarburg, bail jumpingfelony- repeater-domestic abuse, resisting or obstructing an officer-repeater, $1061, state prison, extended supervision.

Edbauer, Robert John, 37, Cedarburg, two counts possession of narcotic drugs, $3111.

Faust, Nicholas M., 32, Thiensville, two counts disorderly conduct, $886, local jail, probation.

Hawkins, Thomas John, 39, Grafton, fishing with more than hooks-linesbaits, $182.70. Long, Cody Anthony, 30, Grafton, retail theft, $545.98, local jail, restitution.

McGinley, Collin Patrick, 19, Mequon, fishing without license, $230.90.

Verbeke, Michael Quinn, 30, Grafton, disorderly conduct-domestic abuse, $543, local jail.

Washko, Albert, 79, Mequon, fishing with more than three hooks-lines-baits, $182.70.

DRUNK DRIVING

Edbauer, Robert John, 37, Cedarburg, date of violation: Apr. 23, 2022, operating while intoxicated (second), $1492, local jail, 14 months license revoked, ignition interlock, alcohol assessment.

Georgeff, Michael Anthony, 37, Grafton, date of violation: Apr. 14, 2023, operating with PAC (second), $1,429, local jail, 16 months license revoked ignition interlock, alcohol assessment.

Knuth, Somer Rose, 29, Grafton, date of violation: April 22, 2023, operating while intoxicated with passenger younger than 16 years (first), $1429, local jail, one year license revoked, ignition interlock, alcohol assessment.

Mitchell, Samuel Luke, 18, Grafton, date of violation: June 30, 2023, operating while intoxicated (first), $811.50, six months license revoked, ignition interlock, alcohol assessment.

