Ozaukee County Circuit Court March dispositions
TRAFFIC
Bakke, Olivia Margaret, 19, Grafton, speedometer violations, $200.50.
Bilsborough, Robert Andrew, 58, Cedarburg, failure to keep vehicle under control, $213.10.
Bradford, Danielle C., 33, Mequon, deviation from designated lane, $175.30.
Collins, Michael James, 38, Cedarburg, speedometer violations, $200.50.
Daniels, Sarah Grace, 18, Cedarburg, speedometer violations, $200.50.
Devine, Krystle A., 38, Grafton, non-registration of vehicle, $175.30.
Dimmer, Corey A., 33, Cedarburg, operating without carrying license, $150.10.
Gatzke, Gordon Jay, 41, Grafton, obstructed driver’s vision, $150.10.
Jimenez Noriega, Victor, 34, Grafton, operating without valid license, $200.50.
Mayer, Jeffrey Dean, 58, Cedarburg, non-registration of vehicle, $175.30.
Milshteyn, Marina, 60, Grafton, failure to obey traffic officer or signal, $175.30.
Otte, John Michael, 39, Cedarburg, speedometer violations, $175.30.
Parker, Jerin Hamilton, 20, Grafton, driving too fast for conditions, $250.90.
Shepshelevich, Mikhail, 48, Mequon, operating while suspended, $200.50, six months license suspended.
Zastrow, Kaitlin Anne, 27, Grafton, non-registration of vehicle, $175.30.
Cipter, James Robert, 21, Grafton, unreasonable and imprudent speed, $213.10.
NON-TRAFFIC
Buske, Brandon Tyler, 40, Cedarburg, criminal trespass to dwelling, $453.
Fonder, J. Ryan, 45, Cedarburg, resisting or obstructing an officer, $443, local jail.
Ganado, Daniel Evan, 25, Thiensville, disorderly conduct-repeater-domestic abuse, $543, local jail.
Hunter-Bartlein, Josiah, 19, Thiensville, possession of controlled substance, two counts possession of drug paraphernalia, $1329.
Lira, Akaylah I., 18, Grafton, disorderly conduct- domestic abuse, $1983.92, local jail.
Lira, Akaylah I., 18, Grafton, disorderly conduct, $443, local jail.
Moburg, Solomon Walter Jordan, 19, Cedarburg, bail jumping, $200, local jail.
Moburg, Solomon Walter Jordan, 19, Cedarburg, disorderly conduct, $443, local jail.
Moburg, Solomon Walter Jordan, 19, Cedarburg, disorderly conduct-domestic abuse, resisting or obstructing an officer, $400, local jail.
Schultz, Derek J., 40, Cedarburg, disorderly conduct- domestic abuse, $543, local jail, probation.
Shikhman, Gene, 45, Mequon, possession of narcotic drugs (second and subsequent offense), $518, state prison, extended supervision, probation.
Taft, Andrew George, 45, Cedarburg, two counts battery, disorderly conduct, $1329, local jail, probation.
DRUNK DRIVING
Cheyne, Danyelle Nichole, 33, Grafton, date of violation: Oct. 28, 2022, operating while intoxicated (first) $924.50, seven months license revoked, ignition interlock, alcohol assessment.
Kadubeck, Adley Scott, 26, Cedarburg, date of violation: Feb. 17, 2023, operating while intoxicated (first), $811.50, six months license revoked, alcohol assessment.
McKinley, Dennis William, 58, Mequon, date of violation: Jan. 21, 2023, operating while intoxicated (first), $924.50, six months license revoked, ignition interlock, alcohol assessment.
Routhier, Arthur Joseph, 64, Mequon, date of violation: Jan. 5, 2023, operating while intoxicated (first), $924.50, six months license revoked, ignition interlock, alcohol assessment.