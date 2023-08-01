COUNTY COURT DOCKET
Ozaukee County Circuit Court June dispositions
TRAFFIC
Cooley Utech, Karen A., 72, Grafton, non-registration of vehicle, $175.30.
Duke Joseph Shawn, 46, Cedarburg, operating while revoked $642.
Esteves, Daniel Jose, 35, Grafton, failure to obey traffic officer or signal, $175.30.
Larimer, Brandon Scott, 50, Grafton, operating motorcycle without valid license, $200.50.
McMcMichael, Jenelle Ann, 34, Mequon, failure to obey sign or signal, $175.30.
Plaman, Mackenzie Joanne, 29, Grafton, operating after revocation or suspension of registration, $175.30.
Read, Barbara Elizabeth, 77, Cedarburg, non-registration of vehicle, $175.30.
Thiet, Marilyn Lucille, 65, Mequon, operator violating red traffic light, $175.30.
Westmore, Jon A., 54, Cedarburg, operating without valid license, $200.50.
Williams, Ryant J., 41, Grafton, operating while suspended, $200.50.