CEDARBURG — The Ozaukee County Historical Society Board of Directors is awarding two $400 Harold Dobberpuhl Memorial Scholarships this year to Caroline O’Leary of Cedarburg High School and to Sydney Feucht of Homestead High School.
The scholarship is awarded annually to graduating high school seniors who follow a career path in public service, history, photography or civic duty, all which were among Dobberpuhl’s interest and passions.
Dobberpuhl is best remembered as a member of the Ozaukee County Historical Society, a re-enactor in the Revolutionary War Northwest Territory Alliance Group, an Ozaukee County clerk, a volunteer for the Cedarburg Fire Department and a photographer. This scholarship program is a tribute to the legacy he left behind.
Both young women have achieved academic success, demonstrated leadership qualities, human concern and a desire to serve their community as well as an exemplary ability to serve and be a role model for others, according to the OCHS.
O’Leary has volunteered with elementary children at Parkview and Westlawn elementary schools in Cedarburg and loves working with children. She plans to pursue a career in elementary education, following the footsteps of her mother.
Feucht has been involved with Reach Club for mental health awareness and Best Buddies program, which focuses on being all inclusive and assisting those with special needs. She plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and pursue a career in elementary and special education.
“The Ozaukee County Historical Society Board applauds these young women for their accomplishments and is proud to award the Harold C. Dobberpuhl scholarship to each of them,” according to a OCHS statement. “We congratulate and wish them success in their future endeavors.”