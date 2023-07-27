CEDARBURG — The Ozaukee County Historical Society will hold its summer quarterly meeting beginning at 7 p.m. Aug. 7 at the Peter Wollner American Legion Post, W57N481 Hilbert St., Cedarburg.
The guest speaker will be Kurt Sampson, a museum curator with over 17 years of experience and an archaeologist with over 30 years of experience in Wisconsin. He will speak about Wisconsin projectile point identification.
Sampson’s research is focused on various historical themes, Native American burial mounds and ceremonial sites in Wisconsin and the surrounding region. He is currently the director and curator of museum for the Dodge County Historical Society.
Participants will learn how to identify and type Wisconsin prehistoric artifacts, which include arrowheads and spear points, pottery types, copper artifacts, biface tools and grooved axes.
Projectile point — arrow and spear points — identification and typology provide a simple temporal framework to document the occupational prehistory of an archaeology site. They, along with pottery, are considered diagnostic artifacts of particular time periods in Wisconsin prehistory.
Because they are the product of particular cultural tradition from a specific time period, they do represent preserved behavioral patterns. Projectile points were more than likely used interchangeably as spear and arrow points, knives, saws and as other utilitarian tools. Other stone and copper tools are indicative of specific time periods in Wisconsin prehistory as well, and will be introduced and discussed.
The meeting is free and open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to bring in their own artifacts for examination and identification. The OCHS meeting is at 7 p.m. and the presentation at 7:30 p.m.