MEQUON-THIENSVILLE SCHOOL DISTRICT
MEQUON — Below is a list of new educators at the Mequon-Thiensville School District. They do not coincide with the photo, in which some of the new staff members are pictured: Donges Bay Elementary School: Cindy Anderson, 4K paraprofessional; Natalie Bremer, grade 5 teacher; Isabel Briscoe, special education teacher; Stefanie Emmer, math specialist; Viviana Garza Villasenor, special education paraprofessional; Amanda Lauterbach, grade 1 teacher; and Grayce Shaw, special education paraprofessional. Oriole Lane Elementary School: Michelle Hanson, special education teacher and Sable Van Engel, grade 4 teacher. Wilson Elementary School: Matt Daniels, grade 3 teacher; Sara Gigot, ELL specialist; Johannes Haakenson, phy ed teacher; Michelle Hanson, special education teacher; Lisa Kern, ICC aide; Molly Lucht, grade 3 teacher; and Lauren Mortimer, speech and language pathologist. Lake Shore Middle School: Samantha Carlson, choir/vocal music teacher; Maddy Hosni, grade 7 teacher; Katherine Smith, school psychologist; and Claire Tipton, ELL specialist. Steffen Middle School: Brenden Beilfuss, grade 8 teacher; Aaron Biterman, special education teacher; Samantha Carlson, choir/vocal music teacher; Michelle Clausing, special education teacher; Sara Gigot, ELL Specialist; Katie Hoover, grade 6 teacher; Brian Mueller, grade 6 teacher; Katie Kokta, special education paraprofessional; Jamie Love, office assistant; Jen Piette, special education teacher; Rebecca Schlieder, grade 8 teacher; Katherine Smith, school psychologist; Nikki Stanislawski, grade 8 teacher; and Claire Tipton — ELL Specialist. Homestead High School: Jeni Appleby, school counselor; Kevin Condon, study center supervisor; Nicole Lockhart, science teacher; Nick Marsh, computer science teacher; Charlie O’Brien, band director; Samantha Stark, special education teacher; and Claire Tipton, ELL Specialist. Jamie Love was hired to work for the district as the drama director, Mequon-Thiensville Recreation Department.
GRAFTON SCHOOL DISTRICT
GRAFTON — The Grafton School District introduced the following new teachers this year: Front row from left, Courtney Smith, John Long Middle School, math; Brenna Casey, JLMS, English language arts; Allison Curkov, Woodview Elementary School, first grade; Alison Voss, Kennedy Elementary School, second grade; Chris Thibaudeau, Grafton High School, math; and Brittany Ward, WES, music. Back row from left, Janna Heiligenstein, district English language coordinator; Jake Riportella, GHS, special education; Lorraine LeSage, district library media specialist; Daniel Cain, GHS, science; Jessica Setzke, GHS, physical education; Alisha Kornely, GHS, special education; Lynn Anderson, district DHH instructor; and Madelyn Seis, JLMS, special education.
CEDARBURG SCHOOL DISTRICT
CEDARBURG — The Cedarburg School District introduced the following new teachers this year: Front row from left, Jillian Mick, Webster Middle School; Lauren Downs, WMS; Abby Lord, WMS; Tiffany Doll, Cedarburg High School; Kelsey Bollon, CHS; Caroline Terrell, Parkview Elementary School; Alexis Burgos, PES; and JoAnn Mertens, Westlawn Elementary School. Second row from left, Michelle Neglia, CHS; Julie Schleicher, WMS; Sally Roberts, Thorson Elementary School; Dyan Lasar, CHS; Caroline Heckmann, PES; and Sarah Popawski, CHS. Third row from left, Claire Penkwitz, TES; Joél Hartline, WMS; Laura Morgan, WMS; Taylor Veenendaal, TES; and Kathy O’Donnell, CHS; Back row from left, Chad McFarlane, TES; Joseph Schmidt, WES; Meghan Retzlaff, TES; and Paul Doro, CHS. Not pictured is Ben Sloma, CHS.