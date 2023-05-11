GRAFTON — Ozaukee County senior adults are invited to attend the 20th annual Ozaukee County Senior Conference from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, June 15 at Grafton High School.
“We are excited to hold this annual event for our community seniors, said Amy Luft, event marketing coordinator. “Our mission is to enrich the lives of seniors through education which promotes independence, health, wellness and community involvement.”
The guest speaker for the event will be Rob Haswell, Fox6 meteorologist and two-time Emmy Award winner. His presentation, “Getting Older in Wisconsin: How to Weather the Weather,” will bring both education and amusement to the participants. The Senior Conference brings together vendors and resources for the senior population. Participants will enjoy workshops throughout the day on such topics as Cheese Pairing & Charcuterie Boards, Downsizing, Buying & Selling Online, Estate Planning and many more.
Space is limited and pre-registration is required. Cost is $20 — registration deadline is June 2. Registrations will be mailed in early May to past participants. Forms will also be available at the Aging & Disability Resource Center in Port Washington, Ozaukee County dining centers, libraries and senior centers.
For more information visit www.co.ozaukee.wi.us/549/Senior-Conference, or call the ADRC at 262-284-8120.