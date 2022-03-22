PORT WASHINGTON - While Ozaukee County Sheriff James Johnson can cite numerous examples of how a lack of fire and EMS staff in the county has slowed response times and affected patients, he used one in particular to drive the point home to members of the Ozaukee County Board last Wednesday.
Without identifying where the incident occurred or when, Johnson said that a patient called the Sheriff's 911 dispatch, indicating they were having a heart attack. Emergency responders were paged 1 minute and 35 seconds after the call was made; 6 minutes later, the patient dropped the phone from their hand.
Johnson said the dispatcher could hear the labored breathing often symptomatic of oxygenated blood no longer reaching the heart, Johnson said. Death is often imminent, he added.
EMTs arrived 11 minutes after the call was made, and paramedics, who have more medical training than all other levels of first responders, arrived 19 minutes after the call was first made.
The patient was later pronounced dead on the scene.
Johnson said it is not the quality of the first responders in the county, but the lack of them.
It is an issue that the nine fire departments in the county and municipal leaders have been pouring work into since a study the collective group commissioned last spring found that the current system of staffing in Ozaukee County is simply not sustainable.
There are any number of staffing models set up in the departments across the county. The Cedarburg Fire Department, for example, almost exclusively operates with unpaid volunteers. Others, like the Mequon Fire Department, pay members per call. Others pay per time on the fire department premises while others have part-time or full-time staff.
Johnson said he wanted to help solve the staffing problem and started looking into using federal American Rescue Plan Act funds, working closely with fire chiefs and municipal leaders as he created his plan.
“Our citizens are not consistently receiving emergency medical services that they need in a timely fashion,” Johnson said. “Quite frankly, the system is breaking.”
Grafton Fire Chief Bill Rice, who also serves as interim Saukville fire chief, continued the presentation to the County Board, discussing the different levels of training that emergency responders have and reiterating the lack of staff in the county. More certifications and longer training periods are contributing to the delay.
In one case, a person having trouble breathing in Belgium had to wait for a paramedic to respond from Thiensville. That response time is about 20 minutes, Rice said.
Across all nine departments, there are the equivalent of 23 full-time fire department staff members total. The Saukville Fire Department only recently hired two full-time firefighter-paramedics. Their first full-time ones ever.
Mequon and Thiensville boards could vote as early as next month on a merger between their two departments. They are also separately studying what a three-way merger with Cedarburg would entail.
The plan offered by Johnson, Rice and others who worked on it calls for adding six more paramedics, to boost the total number in the county to 18.
Johnson and his municipal partners presented a plan that would use $5.14 million of ARPA funds over the next three years:
- Year 1: $1.9 million
- Year 2: $2.1 million
- Year 3: $1.14 million
Some funds would be used to immediately upgrade the computer-aided dispatch system, after which they would begin the hiring process. Rice, however, said that may not be easy, but they will work hard to get very good people.
Then, in the near future, the municipalities must come together again and commission a study that lays out a plan for the future of the Ozaukee County fire system and how it should look 20 or 25 years down the road, Rice said.
“We want a consultant to tell us the right way to do it and we would use some of these funds to pay for that study,” he said.
The plan also calls for the development of a competitive grant program for fire departments, with up to nine three-year $200,000-per-year grants available to fund EMS positions. It includes another $100,000 grant for each municipality developing a regional application and $300,000 in capital grants for three or more municipalities with regional application.
It also recommends some level of department consolidations, whether countywide, separate north and south departments or smaller mergers among several departments.
County Board Chairman Lee Schlenvogt said he is behind the program 100% and its priority should rank above all else because of its importance to residents.
He said his only concern is future revenue sources, when the ARPA runs out.
“That is one thing that this board will have to give some really serious consideration on what happens after year three, four ...” Schlenvogt said.
Board Supervisor Thomas Winker, who is a former volunteer first responder, said this is a critically important issue. He said this use of county ARPA funds is a good use. The county county is set to get around $17 million total.
Supervisor Marty Wolf said he has a “huge” problem with the report forcing departments to consolidate.
“We have no business dictating that,” Wolf said.
The County Board was only scheduled to hear the report last week. A vote on the plan will be taken in the future.