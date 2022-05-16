GRAFTON - The Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the driver of a car that caused a motorcyclist to crash in Grafton Friday, leading to a severe head injury.
The accident occurred around 4:45 p.m. Friday, when the 79-year-old motorcyclist was traveling south on Port Washington Road, according to the Sheriff’s Office press release. They said a motorist traveling west on Lakefield Road failed to yield at the intersection with Port Washington Road, forcing the motorcyclist to “lay down” his bike, a move that avoids an accident but can pose great risk to the rider. The rider suffered a severe head injury and a possible leg injury, according to the Sheriff’s Office. He was transported to Froedtert Hospital of Milwaukee due to the extent of his head injury.
He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
Sheriff’s officials believe the car may be gray or green colored. The driver did not stay on the scene.
The Sheriff’s Office is seeking any information regarding the identity of the car’s driver. Anyone who witnessed the crash or has any information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number at 262-284-7172.
The intersection of Port Washington and Lakefield roads was closed for approximately three hours as a result of the investigation.