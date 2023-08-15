PORT WASHINGTON — The Ozaukee County Register of Deeds is providing a free online subscription service that allows the public to have their name or property monitored by the office in order to track possible fraudulent activity.
Subscribers will be notified when the name they have submitted is used in any recording activities within the office. When subscribing to the service, the subscriber will have the option to choose one of the following notification methods — email, text or telephone call.
“Protecting the consumer is a priority for my office, unfortunately, threats of property fraud and identity theft crimes continue to rise,” said Ozaukee County Register of Deeds Ronald A. Voigt. “Victims of these types of fraudulent activities are too often unaware their homes or identity have been stolen.”
While Property Fraud Alert does not prevent fraud from happening; it provides an early warning system for property owners to take appropriate actions, Voigt said.
To sign up for a free subscription, visit the Register of Deeds website at https://ozaukeecounty.gov/199/Register-of-Deeds, call Property Fraud Alert at 1-800-728-3858, or stop by the Register of Deeds Office, 121 W. Main St., Port Washington.