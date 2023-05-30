OZAUKEE COUNTY — Ozaukee County is home to many beautiful parks where visitors can access the county’s rivers and creeks, as well as the stunning shores of Lake Michigan. Whether you’re looking for a multiple- day water adventure or a short relaxing opportunity to paddle, Ozaukee County Parks offer a whole host of water activities for you, your family and friends to enjoy!
Exploring the Milwaukee River
Launch your canoe, kayak or paddleboard for a few hours or a day of paddling along the Milwaukee River! Public launches are located at Tendick Nature Park, Ehlers County Park, River Oaks County Park and Waubedonia County Park. In addition, several municipal parks like Village Park in the village of Thiensville and Veterans Park in the village of Grafton have accessible launches on the Milwaukee River.
Grafton offers canoe ramps with ample parking in Lions Park, Lime Kiln Park, River Front Park and Veterans Memorial Park. There is also a canoe ramp in the town of Grafton at 2400 N. Green Bay Road.
For a complete list of launch sites in the county, make sure to check out the Milwaukee-Ozaukee Urban Water Trail Map through the Milwaukee Riverkeeper, which connects a large stretch of the Milwaukee River and its tributaries in Ozaukee County to the more urban stretches of river in Milwaukee County. Their online interactive map will assist in planning your route and avoiding hazards such as dams and rapids along the river.
Fish Habitats and Fishing
Ozaukee County’s lakes and ponds, the Milwaukee River, Cedar Creek and Lake Michigan all offer great opportunities to catch a wide variety of fish, including northern pike, smallmouth bass, yellow perch and bluegill. The Ozaukee County Planning and Parks Department’s Fish Passage Program has been working to restore natural stream functions and reconnect and enhance high quality habitats for these native fish.
A good example of this is the former Lime Kiln Dam on the Milwaukee River. In cooperation with the village of Grafton, the Lime Kiln Dam was removed in 2010, improving public access to the river. Today the site is a popular destination for anglers targeting smallmouth bass, including those who want to try fly-fishing. The limestone island is connected by a pedestrian bridge, and the deep water where the dam used to be is a great place to fish for big northern pike and smallmouth bass. Be sure to check out the educational signage to learn more about the dam removal project and the Ozaukee County Fish Passage Program.
Village Park in Thiensville also offers another Fish Passage Program project, the Milwaukee River Mequon-Thiensville Dam Fishway. The fishway was installed in 2010 and has provided a key link to fish passage on the Milwaukee River between Lake Michigan and the Bridge Street Dam in Grafton. To date, it has succeeded in passing 37 different fish species as well as many other wildlife species, such as river otter. Check out the live fishway camera on the Ozaukee County Planning and Parks Department website to try to identify a passing fish or plan your next fishing adventure!
Lake Michigan Water Trail
Ozaukee County is a part of the National Lake Michigan Water Trail. Created in 2011, the trail consists of 1,600 miles around the Great Lakes’ entire shoreline.
You can access public beaches from the waterside at two county parks, including Lion’s Den Gorge Nature Preserve and Virmond County Park. These access points are great places to get out and rest or explore and hike the park’s trails, access the city of Port Washington’s downtown and harbor for shopping and other lakeshore attraction, or plan a destination paddle to Harrington Beach State Park (which offers a kayak accessible campsite/yurt).
Beautiful Belgium
The town of Belgium offers up more than a mile of Lake Michigan access at Harrington Beach State Park. In addition to enjoying the sandy beaches and camping options, park visitors can easily hike the perimeter of the peaceful 26acre Quarry Lake or wander down to spy on turtles and listen to the frogs at Puckett’s Pond. While only the bold may brave swimming in the lake in early summer, feel free to bring your fishing pole, canoe, kayak or favorite skipping stones to enjoy the many opportunities at Harrington.
Quarry Lake and Puckett’s Pond bring in fishermen seeking trout, crappies, bluegills and other panfish. Those with stamps for Great Lakes salmon and inland trout stamps can surf fish. There is no boat launch but small vessels such as canoes and kayaks can be used with care (and PFDs) on Lake Michigan. Harrington Beach State Park offers “Free Fun Weekend” June 3 and June 4, waiving park admission and offering free fishing (no stamps or licenses required) for all. The free Ozaukee County Fishing Clinic takes place Saturday, June 3 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Puckett’s Pond. Fishing equipment, lunch and giveaways will be provided for all ages.
Scuba Divers may be interested in exploring the Niagara shipwreck. This wooden ship suffered a fire and sank in 1856, claiming the lives of approximately 169 passengers. The doomed freighter rests in 80 feet of water a few hundred yards off the point of a Harrington picnic area marked by the Niagara’s anchor.
Shipwreck Sanctuary
Speaking of shipwrecks, the newly designated Wisconsin Shipwreck Coast National Marine Sanctuary is one of 15 U.S. National Marine Sanctuaries and protects 36 historic shipwreck sites off Wisconsin’s coastline, including ships that played an important role in building the nation between the 1830s and 1930s. Research suggests that another 60 shipwrecks exist that are yet to be discovered. This designation opens up new opportunities for recreational diving, research, resource protection and education in Ozaukee County as the sanctuary begins just south of the city of Port Washington. Find out more on the National Marine Sanctuaries website.
Camping along the Milwaukee River
Waubedonia County Park, bordered by the Milwaukee River, makes for a lovely weekend getaway in Fredonia! There are 17 rustic campsites, which are open from the first Saturday in May through the third Saturday in October, weather permitting and by reservation. Spring is a beautiful time to see the variety of blooming wildflowers as well as the migrating birds that use the river as a travel corridor. At Waubedonia County Park, you can fish for smallmouth bass and northern pike practically from your campsite. Bring your canoe, kayak or paddleboard and use the convenient public launch for an afternoon of paddling on the Milwaukee River!
Covered Bridge County Park
Enjoy beautiful Cedar Creek while standing on the last historic covered bridge in Wisconsin at Covered Bridge County Park. Spend the day picnicking, fishing, kayaking or hosting an event in one of the Ozaukee County Park System’s newest open-air pavilions, located near the park entrance.
Reservations for all Ozaukee County Park System pavilions, campsites and spaces can be made by visiting the Planning and Parks Department website.
You can pick up a copy of the Ozaukee County Tourism Guide available at area chambers and visitor centers, visit www.ozaukeetourism.com and follow the Ozaukee County Tourism Facebook page. On behalf of the Ozaukee County Tourism Council, thank you for helping make our county a great place to live and play!