OZAUKEE COUNTY — The Ozaukee County Express bus is offering weekday service from Ozaukee County to downtown Milwaukee.
Operated by GoRiteway, the service has three runs to Milwaukee in the morning and four runs to Ozaukee County in the afternoon, according to Ozaukee County Transit Services’ website. Tickets and passes can be purchased online with a credit card, in the Ozaukee Transit Office or from the driver.
The OCE serves the Saukville Walmart park and ride, Grafton Commons and the Highway C/Cedarburg (Pioneer Road) park and ride. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation park and ride at Brown Deer Road has also been activated.
For more information, go to https://bit.ly/3BGf3Hf.