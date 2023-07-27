OZAUKEE COUNTY –— Ozaukee County and the Wisconsin Broadband Office are asking households to take a broadband Internet survey in an effort to better understand Wisconsinites’ experience with the Internet and their needs and barriers.
WISER is an online survey with a speed test. It is designed to capture residents’ experience with Internet service or lack thereof— taking into consideration of service quality, cost burden and more — in order for the county and the WBO to accurately understand a variety of broadband needs.
Through this collaborative effort with all Wisconsin residents, the WBO will be able to further improve Internet access, understand associated costs and support Internet adoption for Wisconsin residents by identifying areas where Internet is not available, too expensive, underperforming or intimidating to subscribe, according to a press release from the county.
“Our team is committed to improving Wisconsin’s Internet planning efforts, because we want to see Wisconsin businesses and households close the digital divide,” said Alyssa Kenney, State Broadband and Digital Equity director at the WBO. “Survey and speed test participation is critical to our planning efforts because these data points allow us to better understand how people use the Internet, what challenges they experience, and any barriers to Internet adoption. Without this information, we are more limited in our planning and strategic efforts.”
“While many residents of Ozaukee County enjoy reliable high-speed broadband, there are areas that have less than adequate speeds for business, telecommuting and education,” said County Administrator Jason Dzwinel. “The information in the WISER survey is an important step that will ensure that our county residents will receive funds from the Federal and State Governments to enhance our broadband infrastructure.”
The survey is available at https://bit.ly/44DBREt or via phone by calling 608-261-6026. The survey is confidential and the number of responses will be visualized in an online mapping tool.
Households in Ozaukee County can contact Dzwinel at 262-238-8202 or jdzwinel@co.ozaukee.wi.us .
The goal ofthe Wisconsin Broadband Office, which is a part ofthe Public Service Commission ofW isconsin, is to make high speed Internet service accessible and affordable for all Wisconsinites. WBO provides support to residents seeking Internet access, manages broadband grant programs, compiles broadband service maps and builds capacity through planning and outreach.