Ozaukee Family Sharing Food Pantry gets a hand from St. Paul Lutheran LERT

GRAFTON — Ozaukee Family Sharing Food Pantry officials are always grateful to have groups from the community help with large tasks.
On Tuesday, March 7, the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod LERT — Lutheran Early Response Team — from St. Paul Lutheran Church in Grafton took a few hours out of their evening to sort more than 1,000 pounds of food at the pantry. LERT’s main purpose is to help support communities that have been hit with natural disasters. The St. Paul LERT team also likes to volunteer at local organizations monthly, including Family Sharing.
Ozaukee Family Sharing is the county’s oldest and largest food pantry and upscale resale shop. It feeds over 485 nonrepeat households a month; families can come twice a month and there are additional programs that, in total, allow Family Sharing to feed over a total of 1,300 households a month.
The store and pantry are located at 1002 Overland Court in Grafton. Anyone who would like to contribute to providing necessities for those in need in Ozaukee County or would like to learn more about Family Sharing, can visit www.familysharingozaukee.org. Those in need of assistance from the food pantry should call 262-377-0634.