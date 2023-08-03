SAUKVILLE — The Ozaukee Food Alliance will host its next community meal from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at its current home, Parkside Community United Church of Christ, 166 W. Dakota St., Saukville.

Volunteers from Trinity Lutheran Church in Cedarburg are this week’s hosts, serving a meal of brats, beans, watermelon and ice cream.

Get daily updates from the News Graphic sent directly to your email inbox.

Join others for the meal or reserve one to go by calling 262-689-8591.

The Alliance is currently raising funds toward its new building campaign. Its future headquarters will be on Main Street and Green Bay Avenue in Saukville. To donate, go to www.ozaukeefoodalliance.org.

Recommended for you