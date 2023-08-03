SAUKVILLE — The Ozaukee Food Alliance will host its next community meal from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at its current home, Parkside Community United Church of Christ, 166 W. Dakota St., Saukville.
Volunteers from Trinity Lutheran Church in Cedarburg are this week’s hosts, serving a meal of brats, beans, watermelon and ice cream.
Join others for the meal or reserve one to go by calling 262-689-8591.
The Alliance is currently raising funds toward its new building campaign. Its future headquarters will be on Main Street and Green Bay Avenue in Saukville. To donate, go to www.ozaukeefoodalliance.org.