OZAUKEE COUNTY — The Ozaukee Master Gardeners is hosting Claire Jones, who will be presenting Exceptional Gardens Around the World — New Ideas, Techniques and Plants at 7 p.m. Sept. 28 via Zoom.
Jones has traveled extensively to gardens in Portugal, England, Scotland, France and Wales. In this presentation, she will share some observations of new techniques and ways to garden more efficiently and productively.
In addition, she’ll pass along some ideas on using a more diversified palette of plants that she uses in her own garden and her client’s landscapes.
Jones was chosen to decorate the White House for Christmas in 2011, 2015, 2017 and 2021. A Maryland certified horticulturalist, landscape designer, garden travel leader and floral designer, she is the owner of Claire Jones Landscapes, LLC.
Her residential garden designs have been featured in Chesapeake Home, Style Magazine, Garden Design, Wall Street Journal and national garden tours. She is a garden writer and communicator at her blog, The Garden Diaries, and for several magazines such as Mother Earth News and The American Gardener.
To register and get a link to this Zoom presentation, click the link for the September meeting found under the Meetings & Events tab at ozaukeemastergardeners.org.
Once registered, one will receive a personalized link for the Zoom meeting.