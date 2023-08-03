BELGIUM — Searchers have located a paddle board they say belongs to the woman who has been missing since she went out on the board Wednesday afternoon, according to the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office.
The board was found at approximately 9:46 a.m. Thursday along the Lake Michigan shore in the town of Holland in Sheboygan County, about 9 miles north of Harrington Beach State Park in Belgium, where the woman is believed to have gone paddle boarding.
Law enforcement is also asking for input from anyone who may live along the shore.
According to the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to the park at about 8:06 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a missing subject on a paddle board. It was reported that the 49-year-old woman went to the park at approximately 2:30 p.m. to paddle board on Lake Michigan and has not been heard from since.
She is described as a white female, approximately 5 feet, 11 inches tall and about 140 pounds, wearing a white long-sleeved T-shirt, black shorts with a white stripe and a green one-piece swimsuit underneath. It is also believed that she was wearing a black life jacket flotation device.
Search efforts are being conducted with the assistance of the U.S. Coast Guard, Ozaukee County Emergency Management, Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office drone team, Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, Port Washington Police Department and the Port Washington Fire Department.
Ozaukee County Undersheriff Marshall Hermann said Thursday morning that the crews searched for her continuously throughout the night, since the time they received the first report. They are looking from Sheboygan to Port Washington.
“The U.S. Coast Guard had several resources including a boat and helicopter search last night throughout this morning. We currently have several boats and other resources searching for her now,” Hermann said. “This is an active rescue search and will remain that way until further notice.”
More information is expected to be released Thursday evening.