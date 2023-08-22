PORT WASHINGTON — The city of Port Washington will kick off Paint on Port Week on Friday. The event is part of a larger three-year program to bring more public art to the community through the addition of multiple mural projects.
The week-long event features three artists starting and completing their projects, along with live music, street eats, Paint & Sip events, family friendly activities and more. The city’s plan is to add at least six more murals by the summer of 2025.
Friday’s events begin at 10 a.m. at three different locations where artists will be making murals come to life:
- Artist Britt Flood will be painting at 107 N. Franklin St.
- Artist John Kowalczyk will be painting at 201 N. Franklin St.
- Artist Dustin Eckhardt will be painting at 547 W. Grand Ave.
There will also be The People’s Wall, a community wall designed and painted by adults with disabilities at 540 W. Grand Ave. and Visit Midwest Mural Mosaic at 308 N. Franklin St.
The first week of events includes live music at several local parks and other venues, a variety of street vendors and street foods, downtown Farmers Market, a downtown sidewalk sale and more.
Below is a complete schedule of events:
Friday, Aug. 25
- Kickoff of Paint on Port Week, 10 a.m. at mural locations
- Live music with Jolly Mon at Heart of the Harbor, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., end of East Main Street, at the water’s edge
- Sidewalk sale downtown — Shop unique stores right from the sidewalk of historic Franklin Street
- Live music at 312 Lounge at Twisted Willow, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Karaoke, Sir James Pub, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Saturday, Aug. 26
- Farmers Market, downtown along East Main Street, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Live music and beer garden at Upper Lake Park, 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Sidewalk sale downtown
- Paint and Sip, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Toucan Custard, 620 W. Grand Ave. — kids/family paint event
- DJ at Schooner Pub, 114 N. Franklin St., 9:30 p.m. to close (no cover)
Sunday, Aug. 27
- Sidewalk sale downtown
- Summer Rock the Patio, Beanies Mexican Restaurant, 102 E. Grand Ave., 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 29
- Paint and Sip, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Java Dock, 116 W. Grand Ave.
- Paint and Sip, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Moonlight Tavern, 101 E. Main St.
- Paint and Sip, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Gallery 224, 303 N. Franklin St., $45, wine included in price)
- Paint and Sip, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Inventors Brewpub, 435 N. Lake St., kids/family paint event
- Singing Salmon Saloon karaoke, 219 N. Franklin St., 6 p.m.
to 9 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 30
- Public celebration and Grill Out at The People’s Wall, 540 W. Grand Ave., 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 31
- Paint and Sip, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Beanies Mexican Restaurant
- Paint and Sip, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Singing Salmon Saloon
- Live music at Singing Salmon Saloon, 219 N. Franklin St., 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 1
- Conclusion of Paint on Port at mural locations
- Sidewalk sale downtown
- Live music with Bella Musik and family activities at Heart of the Harbor, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., end of East Main Street, at the water’s edge
- Live music at 312 Lounge at Twisted Willow, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Saturday, Sept 2
- Farmers market, downtown along East Main Street, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Live music and beer garden at Upper Lake Park, 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Live music in Veterans Park at the conclusion of the sailboat race
- Sidewalk sale downtown
Sunday, Sept. 3
- Sidewalk sale downtown
- Music on the Patio, Beanies Mexican Restaurant, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Venetian Fest Grill Out and family games, Rotary Park, noon to 10 p.m.
- Venetian Fest Cardboard Regatta, Rotary Park, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Venetian Boat Parade, dusk Go to www.downtownport.com for more information and for cost and reservation information on Paint and Sip events.