CEDARBURG — Parents with children in the Cedarburg elementary schools or middle school can now request their child’s library book checkout records.
The Library Checkout Information Request was an administrative change that is a new option for parents to opt into when filling out their student’s registration forms for school, said Brenda Rauth, executive assistant to the superintendent and School Board.
“The Library Checkout Information Request was not implemented by the School Board nor is it part of any School Board policy,” Rauth added.
Chapter 43 of the Wisconsin State Statutes states in a library that is supported by public funds, a custodial parent or guardian of a child 16 or under can request all library records relating to the use of the library’s documents or other materials, resources or services by that child.
However, one parent, Michael Maher, expressed his objection to the Library Checkout Information Request to the School Board and CSD administration. He also stated that he’s aware of other parents who are concerned with this as well.
Maher said it’s a parental responsibility to do this request as mentioned in the state statute, and does not need to be offered to every custodial parent or guardian in the Cedarburg School District as part of the student registration process.
“I would go even further and call this an invasion of privacy and a violation of the civil liberties of every student in the Cedarburg School District,” he added.
Maher said he is confident in the library staff and teachers to determine what books should be offered at the library or classrooms.
When asked about the Library Checkout Information Request, School Board President Rick Leach said, “We have a community full of parents who want to be involved in their children’s education. If parents want to know what their kids are reading, shouldn’t we let them?”
Mequon-Thiensville School District has a practice where parents can get information about the items their children are checking out in the libraries by making a request with each school’s Research & Digital Learning Specialist, said Molly Loucks, chief of communications.