Aphrodite is an incredibly sweet 6-year-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Ozaukee Campus. This funfilled and energetic gal is sure to keep you on your toes with her outgoing personality!
Aphrodite enjoys spending time outside, playing in water, taking walks and gobbling up any treats you’re willing to share. Like all dogs at WHS, Aphrodite has been spayed, vaccinated and microchipped – plus, her adoption fee is just $75!
You don’t want to miss out on meeting this wonderful pup so please visit www.wihumane.org/adopt today.