Introducing Cash, he is a 3-year-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Ozaukee Campus.
Cash is a handsome fella, weighs 63 pounds and is in search of a new loving home to call his own. He is sure to become your best companion and gladly share his playful energy with everyone he meets.
Like all dogs at WHS, he is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, and goes home with a starter bag of food and a certificate for a free vet exam. Please visit www.wihumane.org/adopt today to meet Cash and see if he’s your match!