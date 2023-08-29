Autumn is a lovely 9-month-old pup available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Ozaukee Campus. This shy but sweet gal weighs 57 pounds and, due to her nervous nature, would do best in a home with children over 5. Autumn has been brushing up on her leash walking skills and is looking forward to continuing progress with her new family.
Like all dogs at WHS, Autumn has been spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped.
Please visit www.wihumane.org/adopt today to meet Autumn and see if she’s your match!