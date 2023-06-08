Meet Grace, a delightful and gentle pup just bursting with sweetness and love. At 6 months old, she can't wait to find a home where she can share her puppy antics with a loving family. Grace has a spring in her step that's bound to bring a smile to your face every day. She's a quick learner and will thrive with positive reinforcement training methods.
Grace is highly motivated by treats and belly rubs, which makes training sessions even more enjoyable! Available at the WHS Ozaukee Campus, please visit www.wihumane.org/adopt for more info on Grace.