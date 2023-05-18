Peep is a wonderful one-year-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Ozaukee County Campus. This active gal weighs 49 pounds and will quickly capture your heart and become your best companion.
Peep would appreciate and feel most secure in a quiet loving home without children under 8.
Like all dogs at WHS, she has been spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and her adoption fees have been reduced to $75 to help her find her match.
Please visit www.wihumane.org/adopt or visit her during adoption hours at the WHS Ozaukee Campus and take this special girl home the very same day!