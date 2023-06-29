CEDARBURG — The American Legion Department of Wisconsin’s Americanism and Government Scholarship Program has been testing youths in the state for 23 years on knowledge of U.S. citizenship, the U.S. Constitution, flag etiquette and government at the federal, state, county and city level.
The test is offered to students in grades 10 through 12, who are either homeschooled or enrolled in a public, private or parochial school in Wisconsin. Thirty-two scholarships are awarded annually.
The Americanism and Government Scholarship test is comprised of 50 multiple choice and true or false questions, followed by a 300-word or fewer essay question. The essay question validates the student’s test. This year’s essay question was, “Imagine you are a member of a city council that is considering a curfew that will prohibit minors from being out between midnight and 5 a.m. List the pros and cons and explain why you think so.”
Three scholarships were awarded to Cedarburg High School students at the June meeting of Peter Wollner American Legion Post 288.
Sophomore Henry Eckerdt received an award of $250; junior Mary Grace King, received $300; and Grant Shipley, senior, received an award of $750. This was the second scholarship Shipley has received from the Peter Wollner Post. Dan Irwin, CHS social studies teacher, thanked the members for matching A& G testing and for the post’s support of Youth in Government Day.
“Thank you for all you do for youth in their participation in Government Day. Thank you for all you’ve done, do, and will do,” Irwin said.
“To date, the Peter Wollner Post has awarded $4,300 in scholarships. That’s outstanding!” said Post Commander Dennis Jaeger.