Physocarpus is a genus of shrubs in the rose family (Rosaceae) commonly known as ninebark. The derivation of the common name, though, is somewhat open to debate. One of the characteristics of the plant is that the bark exfoliates in strips, exposing layers of different colors and providing winter interest after the leaves have dropped. Whether it exposes nine layers is certainly disputable.
The other explanation for the vernacular name relates to the German word “nein,” meaning “no.” This makes more sense to me because a mature cane appears to have no bark. Either way, it’s fodder for horticulturist cocktail party banter.
Ninebark species are primarily found in North America, although one species, Physocarpus amurensis, has drifted to northeast Asia, in the region of the Amur River.
The most common species is Physocarpus opulifolius, appropriately known as common ninebark. It is found throughout the Great Lakes region, including most of Wisconsin. I have seen it growing along the shores of Lake Michigan in Door County, although it is not restricted to that region or those soil conditions.
It can be found on moist or dry soils which are either acidic or alkaline. Physocarpus is one of the most soil-tolerant shrub species, being able to survive periodic flooding or arid phases. Though it prefers full sun, it will also tolerate part shade.
Ninebark flowers are found in a mounded, flat-topped cluster botanically known as a corymb. Blooming in May and June, they may be pink but are usually white. Flowers are followed by drooping clusters of red or pink inflated seed capsules which turn brown in later summer. This characteristic can be quite showy in mid-summer.
It also brings back a youthful memory of mine, though I wasn’t aware of its significance or the plant identity at the time. Behind my childhood home in Watertown, Wisconsin was a group planting of Physocarpus in Lincoln Park. Besides hiding out in that thicket, I remember being fascinated by the fruit clusters which emitted a crunching sound when squeezed. I fathom even then that I was destined to be a horticulturist!
You could say that common ninebark is nothing special to look at. The leaves, somewhat resembling spirea, to which it is closely related, are a flat medium green and rarely achieve notable fall color. The plant itself can be rather ragged looking if not properly pruned.
Normal height is 5 to 8 feet tall and wide, though it can easily achieve 10 feet, too large for many small urban gardens. However, great improvements have been made with cultivar selection, both in smaller sized varieties and attractive foliage hues.
Diabolo and “Dart’s Gold” were the first cultivars to come in smaller sizes and eye-catching foliage color. Diabolo is 4 to 8 feet tall and has maroon leaves in the summer. “Dart’s Gold” tops out at 5 feet and has yellow foliage that fades to light green.
Though highly rated by many, both selections were plagued by mildew in the Illinois Central College Arboretum, which I managed during my teaching career. An improvement of “Dart’s Gold” is Festivus Gold, while Diabolo can now be replaced with Red Robe.
Smaller versions with maroon foliage are Tiny Wine, Little Devil, Sweet Cherry Tea and Panther. I grow both Tiny Wine and Little Devil in my Cedarburg garden. Little Devil has been plagued by some mildew while Tiny Wine has been mildew free so far.
Another cultivar that I grow, and have been impressed with, is Amber Jubilee. This 5-to-6-foot plant has new foliage in shades of bronze and purple and demonstrates these hues throughout the summer. A highly rated cultivar that I have yet to obtain is Raspberry Lemonade. Developed by Milwaukee native Dr. David Ziesak, it has yellow foliage that contrasts nicely with raspberry red fruit. Height is a compact 4 feet.
Larger cultivars can easily be kept in check by annually renewal pruning the shrub. In early spring, cut out one-quarter to one-third of the largest branches at ground level. I perform this task with not only Ninebark, but any other shrub that is multi-stemmed, including red-twigged dogwood, grey dogwood, and filbert. Avoid lopping off the ends of the branches, for this only results in a plant that looks like it received a bad haircut.
Ninebark is one native that deserves a second look. No shrub is easier to grow and it may become the showpiece of your garden.
Cedarburg resident Glenn Herold was professor of horticulture at Illinois Central College, East Peoria, IL from 1979 to 2011. He earned his BS in biology and MS in horticulture from the University of Wisconsin- Madison. Currently he holds memberships in the Midwest Regional Hosta Society, American Hosta Society, American Conifer Society, The Maple Society, Wisconsin Woody Plant Society, and Wisconsin Hardy Plant Society. Anyone with questions or comments, can email Glenn at Plantman-Glenn@gmail.com.
