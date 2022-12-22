Pickleball fundraising effort approved by M-T School Board

MEQUON — A pickleball enthusiast advocating for new courts in Mequon and Thiensville is eyeing her next spot.
The Mequon-Thiensville School Board approved Ozaukee County USA Pickleball Ambassador Chris Korjenek’s proposed fundraising effort for the construction of outdoor pickleball courts at the Range Line Community Center during its Monday meeting.
According to Korjenek’s presentation, she hopes to provide another programming opportunity for M-T residents of all ages, maintain the social nature of pickleball, expand opportunities for youth programming within MTSD’s Recreation Department and include local outdoor playing options.
“There certainly has been a lot of excitement around the possibility of adding outdoor courts to our community,” Korjenek said. “Facilities are being built everywhere. Mequon has always had excellent parks and recreation opportunities and pickleball, the fastest growing sport in the world, should be part of our amenities.”
The sport combines many elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong and is played both indoors or outdoors on a badminton-sized court and a slightly modified tennis net, according to USA Pickleball.
It was late last year when Korjenek and Lowell Barkan, a local 80-year-old avid pickleball player, began talking to many people about the overall pickleball scene in Mequon and Thiensville, hoping to show elected officials and anyone who wants to listen that there is a tremendous demand for the sport.
Gaining more than 250 supporters and spending several months planning, Korjenek and other community members met with the MTSD in the summer to discuss fundraising opportunities for new outdoor courts.
“While we recognize that the mission of MTSD is focused on education-related initiatives, responsibility and oversight of the Community Recreation Program should also be considered as it is a valuable resource for residents of Mequon and Thiensville of all ages,” Korjenek added. By November, a fundraising campaign was proposed with a $300,000 goal that includes:
- Six dedicated pickleball courts on the north side of the community center just west of the existing baseball diamonds
- Windscreen fences around the courts
- A plaza between the courts named after Barkan
- Permanent fencing and paddles Korjenek and her team hope to solicit private funding from area businesses and individuals of approximately $150,000 before expanding the campaign to the entire community.
According to the fundraiser, those who donate at least $50,000 will have their name on the court; $25,000 to $49,999, name on a bank of two to three courts; $10,000 to $24,999, name on the windscreens; $5,000 to $9,999, name on paddle saddles; and $500 to $4,999 will be recognized on a donor board.
Reducing the existing plan from eight to six courts to allow for a potential restroom/snack facility, Korjenek hopes the district will also contribute money from the state’s fund 80 — accounting for activities such as adult education and community recreation programs and other services – toward the project for the cost of two additional courts.
“...it is important to the fundraising group that the district show a commitment to the program and Recreation Department,” Korjenek said of the district, who would then be in charge of yearly maintenance.
Korjenek’s next steps include completing required district forms, setting a regular schedule of meetings with the school board, finalizing the campaign page on Classmunity and regularly updating the board on the status of the fundraiser.