GRAFTON — Pilgrim United Church of Christ will hold a blood drive from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday at the church, 1621 2nd Ave., Grafton.
Anyone 17 or older (and 16-year-olds with parental consent) who is in good health and meets eligibility requirements is encouraged to donate blood. Donating one pint of blood can save up to three lives. Each donation ensures that there is enough blood to meet demand in our communities.
Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are welcome. To sign up, go to bit.ly/pucoc82323 or call 877-232-4376.