GRAFTON — Pilgrim UCC in Grafton is hosting a Volunteer Fair from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, in the parking lot of the church, 1621 2nd Ave., Grafton.
Representatives from the following agencies will be on hand to discuss their volunteer opportunities:
- Family Promise
- Family Sharing of Ozaukee County
- Ventures in People
- Society of St. Vincent de Paul Ozaukee County
- Grafton Police Department
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Ozaukee County
- Interfaith Caregivers of Ozaukee County
- Ozaukee Food Alliance
- Plastic-Free MKE
- Advocates of Ozaukee
- Courage MKE
- Friedens Food Pantry
- Cathedral Center
- Portal Industries There will also be a brat fry with proceeds going toward the Youth Mission Trip. For more information, contact Pilgrim UCC at 262-377-2640.