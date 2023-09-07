GRAFTON — Pilgrim UCC in Grafton is hosting a Volunteer Fair from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, in the parking lot of the church, 1621 2nd Ave., Grafton.

Representatives from the following agencies will be on hand to discuss their volunteer opportunities:

- Family Promise

- Family Sharing of Ozaukee County

- Ventures in People

- Society of St. Vincent de Paul Ozaukee County

- Grafton Police Department

- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Ozaukee County

- Interfaith Caregivers of Ozaukee County

- Ozaukee Food Alliance

- Plastic-Free MKE

- Advocates of Ozaukee

- Courage MKE

- Friedens Food Pantry

- Cathedral Center

- Portal Industries There will also be a brat fry with proceeds going toward the Youth Mission Trip. For more information, contact Pilgrim UCC at 262-377-2640.

