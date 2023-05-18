Trespassing: Seven juveniles, one 14-year-old and six 15-year-olds, were cited for trespassing on the former Amcast site on Hamilton Road on April 28. Cedarburg police received a couple of calls before finding the teenagers at approximately 9:30 p.m. Three of the teenagers were also cited for criminal damage to property for spray painting the building.
Grafton Police Department
OWI: A 47-year-old woman from Port Washington was arrested for her first OWI at approximately 12:38 a.m. April 27 after being observed by a police officer driving the wrong way on 13th Avenue, which is a oneway street. The officer smelled a strong odor of intoxicants from the vehicle and the driver had glassy eyes. The woman admitted to consuming alcohol prior to the stop.
Drug possession: The Grafton Police Department received a call at 7:19 p.m. April 30 from a woman reporting that she believed her son, who was living in his vehicle behind her home on Green Bay Road, was using drugs and appeared to be “sleeping.” By the time an officer arrived, the 30year-old man was awake. The officer could smell marijuana emitting from the vehicle. The man admitted to smoking marijuana earlier that day after work and then taking a nap. The officer found marijuana, smoking pipes, a vape device and syringe. The man was arrested for possession of THC-second offense and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Mequon Police Department
Drug investigation: A 32year-old man was arrested May 8 for drug possession, OWI and operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license. An officer observed a disabled vehicle near the 500 block of West Mequon Road around 4 p.m. and made contact with the driver, who had an active Department of Corrections warrant and did not have a valid driver’s license. The driver also admitted to having cocaine. A search of his vehicle revealed a bag of marijuana, an open beer can in the center console, a dollar bill with trace amounts of cocaine and two pills, which tested positive for methamphetamine.
Theft: An officer responded to a residence on West Spur Road around 9 a.m. May 7 for a report of theft. The owner said someone entered his vehicle between 9 p.m. and 7 a.m. and stole several items, including the vehicle insurance/registration, key fobs to his address and another address, key fobs to the garages of both of the addresses and a bottle of medication. The owner did not see anyone in the area.