Canine unit deployment: A K-9 unit was requested to check a vehicle sniff near an Interstate 43 southbound on-ramp around 6:30 p.m. Sunday. An Ozaukee County Sheriff’s sergeant was dispatched to a suspicious vehicle, which had been located at the on ramp. A K-9 was deployed and aggressively indicated something on the passenger side front door, as his breathing changed, he squared up to the door and stopped walking his usual vehicle pattern. The vehicle was searched and officers removed a small metal container containing a small hard white rock-like substance (possibly crack cocaine), a glass pipe with charred drug residue, several new syringes and a used syringe filled with a clear liquid. The female passenger was arrested on drug charges and several outstanding warrants.
Assist other agency: At about 1 a.m. June 7, an officer attempted to stop a vehicle that was heading southbound on I-43 near East Sauk Road for expired registration. The vehicle accelerated away, shut off its lights and began to swerve, which the officer soon realized the swerving was intentional. A high-risk stop was conducted and the driver, who admitted she was fleeing from officers because she didn’t want her car towed, was arrested for fleeing/eluding an officer and second degree recklessly endangering safety. The passenger was transported to the jail lobby.
Burglary: An officer responded to an entry door alarm going off at a store on West Mequon Road around 4 a.m. June 8. The officer found a rear door ajar, as well as damage to another door. The store’s keyholder arrived and advised the officer that they recently had a new alarm system installed and that no one should be in the building. She also told the officer the damage to the other door was from a prior fire alarm involving a fire department using forced entry. The two checked inside, found no one and all appeared to be in order. At 3 p.m., the store’s owner and keyholder, who did not at the time feel it was necessary to check on merchandise, notified police that someone did indeed break into the store after viewing surveillance video. Approximately $5,000 worth of merchandise was stolen, including silver jewelry, watches and a pair of shoes. The suspect was described as a very tall male wearing dark clothing and something concealing his face. There were no signs of forced entry.