Theft: An officer responded to a grocery store on West Mequon Road around 5:50 p.m. May 19 after a woman reported that her wallet was stolen sometime between 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. while she was shopping. The woman said her husband called her and informed her that four of her credit cards were used at a retail store in Glendale. All charges made were flagged as fraud by the credit card company.
Vandalism: A woman reported around 10 a.m. May 20 that her vehicle’s front passenger window was smashed. She parked her vehicle in a parking lot on North Swan Road around 9 a.m. When she returned around 9:40 a.m., she not only discovered her window smashed, but that someone rummaged through her glove compartment and center console, as well as stole her vehicle’s manual and registration forms.
Burglary: An officer was dispatched to a residence located on North Hawks Landing Road for a burglary that had previously occurred. A man told the officer on May 15 that sometime between 9:30 p.m.and 5:15 a.m., an unknown person entered his garage through an unlocked service door and entered his, his wife’s and their daughter’s vehicles. Approximately $220 was taken from the man’s vehicle, $80 from his wife’s and $340 from their daughter’s. There is no known suspect information and no cameras were present for recordings.