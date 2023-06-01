Theft: An officer responded to a grocery store on West Mequon Road around 5:50 p.m. May 19 after a woman reported that her wallet was stolen sometime between 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. while she was shopping. The woman said her husband called her and informed her that four of her credit cards were used at a retail store in Glendale. All charges made were flagged as fraud by the credit card company.

Vandalism: A woman reported around 10 a.m. May 20 that her vehicle’s front passenger window was smashed. She parked her vehicle in a parking lot on North Swan Road around 9 a.m. When she returned around 9:40 a.m., she not only discovered her window smashed, but that someone rummaged through her glove compartment and center console, as well as stole her vehicle’s manual and registration forms.

Get daily updates from the News Graphic sent directly to your email inbox.

Burglary: An officer was dispatched to a residence located on North Hawks Landing Road for a burglary that had previously occurred. A man told the officer on May 15 that sometime between 9:30 p.m.and 5:15 a.m., an unknown person entered his garage through an unlocked service door and entered his, his wife’s and their daughter’s vehicles. Approximately $220 was taken from the man’s vehicle, $80 from his wife’s and $340 from their daughter’s. There is no known suspect information and no cameras were present for recordings.

Recommended for you