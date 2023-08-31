Mequon Police Department
Drug investigation: At around 4:40 p.m. Aug. 10, a traffic stop was conducted on North River Road for a vehicle registered to a 35-year-old man with an invalid driver’s license. A K-9 was deployed and indicated on something. While searching the vehicle, the officer found more than 24 grams of cocaine and other drug-related items. The man was taken into custody for possession with intent - Cocaine 15-40 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Theft: At around 12:30 p.m. Aug. 23, an officer spoke with a man who said his empty trailer was stolen from his business parking lot at North Baehr Road. Video footage captured the theft and the suspect — only one at the scene — driving a black SUV. The suspect was spotted cutting the Master Lock on the trailer and carrying the trailer to place it on his hitch. It was noted that another trailer theft occurred on July 22.
Theft: An officer responded to a retail theft at a grocery store on North Port Washington Road at approximately
7:55 a.m. Saturday. One suspect was located at a nearby auto repair shop while another fled the scene in a vehicle with no license plate. A loss prevention agent was able to obtain the car’s vehicle identification number before it drove off. The suspect who was caught was arrested for misdemeanor retail theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Theft: A man reported that an unknown person stole his 18-foot trailer on West Venture Court around 4 p.m. Saturday. An officer was able to locate the suspect’s vehicle, which was registered to someone from Rockford, Ill. Rockford officers checked the suspect’s residence, but did not locate the trailer. Flock cameras showed that the trailer was in Illinois that day.