Cedarburg Police Department
Retail theft: A 42-year-old Port Washington woman was given three citations for retail theft after stealing over $100 of items after her shift at a grocery store on the 100 block of Washington Avenue. It is reported the woman stole on three separate occasions on July 5, 7 and 8.
Grafton Police Department
Possession of drugs: An officer conducted a traffic stop on the 1500 block of Wisconsin Avenue on July 9 at 10:10 p.m. for a vehicle operating with a defective driver-side headlight and passenger-side tail light. The officer then learned the registration for the vehicle was suspended due to emissions. When the 56-year-old Milwaukee man opened the driver-side door to look for his ID that fell between the seat and door, a tied-off plastic baggie containing a dry substance fell out of the car. A K-9 was dispatched and two more tied-off plastic baggies, with what looked like marijuana, were found in the driver door. The officer was also advised that the driver has an open case in Milwaukee County for a hit and run with a bail restriction not to operate a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license. The man was taken into custody for operating while revoked, possession of a controlled substance and bail jumping.
Mequon Police Department
Driving complaint: Officers were dispatched around 11 a.m. July 19 for a report of a driving complaint. A woman said as she was pulling out of her subdivision, another vehicle came up on her very fast and then started to honk the horn. The woman said when she arrived at the traffic lights at Cedarburg and Freistadt roads, the same vehicle from before approached hers, as another woman (unknown suspect) got out and started yelling. The woman continued driving and reached an intersection near Pioneer Road when the unknown suspect caught up to her and threw a water bottle at her vehicle before turning eastbound. Officers, who searched the area but were unable to locate the vehicle, were able to find the unknown suspect’s number and left her a voicemail. The woman reported the incident did not want any citations issued, but rather have officers talk with the unknown suspect about her driving.
Drug investigation: Officers headed to a residence on North Cedarburg Road around 12:45 p.m. July 20 in an attempt to take a man into custody. Officers were able to make contact with the man, who had warrants through Texas, Ozaukee County and West Allis, and take him into custody. After his arrest, a search warrant was obtained and officers discovered drug paraphernalia in his residence.
K-9 unit deployment: A man was arrested for bail jumping and possession of drug paraphernalia Friday. A K-9 unit was deployed after a traffic stop was conducted on North Port Washington Road around 6:40 p.m. for a vehicle with a registration violation. The K-9 sniffed the vehicle and aggressively indicated something on the front driver-side door. The vehicle was searched and officers found a handgun in the glove box, a digital scale with white powder drug residue on it, a large quantity of new sandwich plastic baggies, as well as four cell phones. The driver was already out on bail for a disorderly conduct/ pointing and aiming charge, and as a condition, was not to possess any firearms.