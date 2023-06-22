Cedarburg Police Department
Trespassing: Police were dispatched to the former Amcast site in the 5600 block of Hamilton Road on three separate occasions. On June 7 at 2:34 p.m., two juveniles ages 15 and 16 were cited for trespassing. On June 12 at 3:29 p.m, an 18-year-old was cited and then later at 8:37 p.m., six juveniles ages 13 and 14 were cited.
Retail theft: A pharmacy in the 100 block of Washington Avenue reported that a woman stole $150 worth of merchandise at 2:18 p.m. on June 10.
Grafton Police Department
Retail theft: A 27-year-old man from Hartford was cited for retail theft on June 14, after passing the last point of sales with almost $475 worth of merchandise without paying. The incident occurred at 12:37 p.m. at a department store on Port Washington Road. An employee was able to stop the man and get the items back. Police gave the man a citation after conducting a traffic stop at Grafton Avenue and Washington Street.
Disorderly conduct: Two co-workers, a 21-year-old man and a 30-year-old man of Milwaukee, were cited after the two engaged in a physical altercation on June 14 at a job site south of the Cedarburg exit on Interstate 43. Witnesses said the 21-year-old began “talking smack” to everyone in a work van, calling people names and using profanities. Later the man pushed the 30-yearold, and the latter then smacked off the 21-year-old’s work helmet. The two then began “wrestling” in the work van.
Mequon Police Department
Vandalism: A man who lives on North Vega Avenue reported that someone had damaged his mailbox between 9 p.m. June 13 and 7:30 a.m. June 14. There was no damage to the post, but the mailbox, which was bent and its door hinge damaged, had been pried from the post. The man located the mailbox in his neighbor’s driveway across the street and roughly 20 yards away from the post. There were no tire marks in the area and evidence at the scene suggested that the damage was caused intentionally. Estimated cost of replacement is around $50.
Vandalism: Three juveniles were arrested last week for vandalism. Around 12:20 a.m. June 14 at a gas station located on North Cedarburg Road, three individuals stole two cartons of eggs and threw them around in a restroom, and one intentionally took a milkshake without paying. An officer interviewed the three and they admitted to their actions and further admitted to damaging several mailboxes during the early morning hours of June 14 and June 15. The gas station requested verbal ‘no trespass’ to be issued to all three individuals.
Theft: An officer was dispatched near West Donges Bay Road for a report of theft of a rear license plate June 15. A woman stated her new license plate was stolen off of her vehicle sometime between 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. She had no suspect information and no cameras were at the residence.