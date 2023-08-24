Cedarburg Police Department
Underage alcohol: On Aug. 4 during the Ozaukee County Fair, police cited underage individuals for consuming alcohol. At approximately 11:20 p.m., police were monitoring a crowd near one of the music stages when they observed two women, who they believed were under 21, holding alcoholic beverages. One woman was 21 years old, the other woman, a 20-year-old from West Bend, was cited and escorted off the fairgrounds. At 11:36 p.m., police received a report that two individuals were wrestling on the ground and appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. When police made contact with them, a 17-yearold boy and a 20-year-old man from New Lisbon, they admitted they drank alcohol while working at a food truck. While police were speaking with them, they yelled profanities at people walking by. They were arrested and also cited for disorderly conduct.
Retail theft: An employee at a pharmacy on Washington Avenue called police around 5 p.m. Aug. 3 to report that approximately $780 of beauty products were stolen. The suspects were a teenage male and a woman in her 30s or 40s.
OWI: A 36-year-old Milwaukee man received his first OWI offense. On Aug. 5 at approximately 10:24 p.m., an officer observed a vehicle swerving on Holly Lane and making an abrupt turn onto Susan Lane, turning onto Cambridge Avenue and almost striking a parked vehicle. The vehicle then turned onto Fieldcrest Street, which was a one-way street during the Ozaukee County Fair, and went against the flow of traffic. A traffic stop was initiated, and the man failed the field sobriety tests. The OWI is being referred to the Ozaukee County District Attorney’s Office due to two minors under the age of 16 years old also being in the vehicle at the time.
Grafton Police Department
Disorderly conduct: An officer was dispatched to a mobile store on Falls Road at 6:13 p.m. on Aug. 17 for a report of a disorderly conduct complaint which was no longer in process. The employee said a 60-year-old woman came in a couple of times trying to open several phone lines and pay a bill but could not provide appropriate forms of identification. The employee could also smell the odor of intoxicants coming from the woman. The woman returned for the third time with a 60-year-old man who tossed his ID at the employee. The man began calling the employee stupid and an idiot. When the employee asked him to leave, he at first refused but then he left with the woman. But the man came back in and swore at the employee, calling her names until he left again. The woman was later pulled over for an OWI in the man’s car and the man was cited for disorderly conduct.
Mequon Police Department
Weapons: A 33-year-old man was taken into custody Aug. 13 for carrying a concealed weapon without a permit. A little after 5 p.m., a K-9 unit was deployed after a traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle with expired registration near North Port Washington Road. The K-9 aggressively indicated something on the driver side door, as his breathing changed and he began to jump. The officer searched the vehicle and located several smoked blunts with suspected marijuana in the cup holder ashtray, as well as a 9mm handgun under the driver seat. He was also issued a 10-day correction for the expired registration.