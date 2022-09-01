Police Department discuss charging for overtime services at local events

CEDARBURG - The Cedarburg Police Department sought guidance from the Common Council Monday on how to handle costs for security for events, particularly Summer Sounds, that they do not bill.
The city hosts an average of 20 walk/run events per year, most of which the Police Department has been providing security for, including four festivals, the Ozaukee County Fair, Summer Sounds, Country in the Burg and various parades, according to a memo given to the council.
“The options are to continue to charge the events that we currently charge, and use budgeted funds to cover the other events but this may require an increase in the police overtime budget,” according to the memo.
“This places more of the burden on these event holders, but a balance must be struck with the burden it places on the taxpayers. Staff is not recommending charging events for officers on straight time that are assigned to these events.”
The memo notes that Auxiliary officers are used whenever possible, but there are additional costs including fuel, the use of equipment and the draw on manpower. The Auxiliary officers are all volunteers and sometimes have difficulties manning some of the posts and gathering additional volunteers.
The city’s Department of Public Works is also needed for some of these events that also costs money, such as placing barricades, equipment and driving plow trucks, which is typically done after their normal hours.
Festivals of Cedarburg, Country in the Burg and the Cedarburg School District cover the entire cost while the County Fair covers half of the costs for the officers working overtime for these events.
The following are the total costs for the various special events staffed on overtime by the Cedarburg Police Department:
- County Fair: $15,163.12
- Strawberry Fest: $12,735.54
- CHS senior parade: $579.54
- CHS graduation: $1010.94
- Tractor pulls: $976.01
- Rotary bike ride: $648.72
The council instructed City Administrator Mikko Hilvo to reach out to the Ozaukee County Fair administration and inform them the city is looking into charging in full for Cedarburg Police Department overtime and will be on an upcoming budget agenda.
Police Chief Mike McNerney said there are some events, like Summer Sounds, that do not currently pay for security, which is coming out of the department’s overtime budget. He stated they started having officers at Summer Sounds regularly this year and he believes it’s important for there to be police presence there. McNerney reported that it cost about $2,000 in overtime this year and he estimates it’ll cost approximately $5,500 next year
Hilvo is planning to meet with Summer Sounds, the Police Department, Cedarburg Fire Department, Public Works and council members to come up with a plan for how to pay the additional city costs associated with these events.
“Summer Sounds is surprised by the Cedarburg Common Council’s desire to charge our nonprofit, volunteer-driven, self-funded organization for what they believe is a heightened need for police protection during our Friday night concerts,” according to a statement from Summer Sounds. “Summer Sounds thinks that if the Common Council believes the benefit of Summer Sounds to the city of Cedarburg is greater than the cost then the city should invest in one of its most popular, safe, family friendly events. Summer Sounds is hopeful that the city believes in the benefits of our event and is willing to figure out a way to make the investment to provide a service it believes is necessary so that the Summer Sounds Board does not have to evaluate how this will impact the viability of the event.”