Pool attendance rose in Mequon, Grafton this year

OZAUKEE COUNTY - Attendance rose this year over last year at two community pools and dropped at another in our area this summer.
Lots of variables go into pool attendance, not the least of which is weather, said Grafton Parks and Recreation Director Chad Hoier.
Finding enough people to staff the lifeguard and other positions is also a concern for public pools, and some fared better than others.
“We were very fortunate to be fully staffed with great leadership to run all programming and lessons,” Hoier said.
In Cedarburg, Recreation Superintendent Maggie Anderson said that a lifeguard shortage at the pool affected operations the entire summer. There were some days where there weren’t enough staff to safely operate all areas of the pool, so Anderson had to close the drop slide, diving board or both, she said.
They also had multiple days where they couldn’t have night swims on Tuesdays and Thursdays and there were delayed openings on Saturdays due to insufficient staffing
“All in all, we did our best to not only stay open throughout the summer but stay open and safely operate,” Anderson said.
Below is a look at how each of the three community pools in southern Ozaukee County did this year in attendance and sales:
Cedarburg Community Pool: The pool saw 44,696 individuals this past season, which is a little less than the year prior to that, Anderson said. Concession sales were also similar this year to 2021.
Grafton Family Aquatic Center: Attendance rose this season, from 22,922 in 2021 to 24,785 this year. Season pass sales also rose, from 1,758 to 1,770, and pool rentals jumped from 27 to 38.
Mequon Community Pool: The Mequon Community Pool, which was open from June 4 to June 5 and June 10 to Aug. 27, saw its total attendance for the 2022 season reach 10,491, nearly 1,500 more than 2021. The attendance included 575 pool passes and 268 Super Passes sold, which allow admittance to the Grafton, Cedarburg and Port Washington pools as well.
The pool closed the summer out with a Dog Day, where guests were able to bring their dogs to the pool to enjoy the water together.
“The pool is looking forward to hosting new fun events in the 2023 season,” said Mequon Executive Assistant-Communications Carrie Enea.