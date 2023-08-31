PORT WASHINGTON — The Port Washington Garden Club will hold its annual garden walk from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 9, rain or shine.
Late Summer Splendor is the theme of the walk, which has been on hiatus since 2018. The walk is $8 in advance at portgardenclub.org or $10 at the garden locations.
Six unique and individualized gardens are within approximately 3.5 miles of each other. Below are the garden club’s profiles of each:
- One property has many “theme gardens” including woods, prairie, a working garden, vegetables, mystery garden and many hybrid dahlias together with memory plants that loved ones have passed down through the years as early as 1880 including a Turk cap lily. The owners have shared their dahlias with many gardeners to enjoy.
- Another gardener who has a landscape/horticulture degree did all of the work herself on a steep lot. She designed. graded, planted and found colorful rocks for the garden. She has five different color shows throughout the year with her favorite being the quick fire hydrangea and purple dome asters.
- Other gardeners moved from Milwaukee 15 years ago and brought most of their garden with them. Most of the “hard scaping” is constructed of re-used items: rocks, pavers, blocks, limbs and concrete treasures from the city yard. Many of the plants they nurture are composed of gifts, purchases and “liberated” travel souvenirs. Various art pieces share space with everything.
- One large yard has a park like setting with many trees and flowers with perennials interspersed with annuals for a jolt of extra color. The entire house is surrounded by interesting plants, many that give height through the numerous and diverse clematis varieties. A “gas plant” (Dictamnus albus) survived a difficult transplant and should be viewed with the plate size flowers of the hardy hibiscus and yellow rockets.
- A smaller yard which started as a front porch container garden now uses space very wisely and “frugally”
in unique and creative ways. Mother Nature gets to have her way many times. With pallet compost bins, cardboard box raised gardens, no budget and a few seeds everything is grown organically and the gardener continues to find cost effective ways to grow and maintain a flourishing garden.
- This garden has developed over approximately 10 years beginning at the time of the emerald ash borer invasion. They planned, ordered, transported, used a bobcat, thus lifted and placed everything in their backyard which transformed it into their haven which includes a full story water feature. Many dahlias, roses and stunning combinations add to the peace that this yard brings.
People are encouraged to start the tour at the various numbered gardens so the gardens aren’t overwhelmed with visitors.
Locations and maps will be provided the day before the event at the website.