PORT WASHINGTON — This year’s Port Washington Garden Walk will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 9.
It will feature six unique gardens in Port Washington for viewing, relaxation and gathering information on new and different plants, according to the Port Washington Garden Club.
The walk will feature late-summer blooms such as dahlias and asters, water features, unique hardscapes, gardening from “scratch” and many more features.
It is $8 in advance and $10 at the door. Maps will be provided the day before the walk. More information can be found at www.portgardenclub.org or on Facebook.