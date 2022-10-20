PORT WASHINGTON — An apparent hoax sent police officers around the state to their local schools for reports of an active shooter Thursday morning, part of a nationwide scam, according to an FBI official.
Among the schools to receive threats was Port Washington High School, who at around 9:30 a.m. was the subject of an active shooter report. Port Washington Police Capt. Craig Czarnecki said his department received a call on its non-emergency line that claimed there was an active shooter at the high school and that there were people who had been shot.
Police went room by room, finding students and staff huddled in classrooms. They were evacuated and sent to W.J. Niederkorn Library. By around noon, most of the students were picked up by their parents.
Czarnecki said police checked the school twice and said there were no shots fired and there were no injuries.
Students in the middle and elementary schools were also on lockdown.
Milwaukee FBI spokesman Leonard Peace said the agency was aware of numerous “swatting” incidents in which someone made a report of an active shooter at a school. Swatting occurs when someone makes a prank call to emergency services in an attempt to bring large numbers of armed police officers to a particular address.
“The FBI takes swatting very seriously because it puts innocent people at risk. While we have no information to indicate a specific and credible threat, we will continue to work with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to gather, share, and act upon threat information as it comes to our attention,” Peace said. “We urge the public to remain vigilant, and report any and all suspicious activity and/or individuals to law enforcement immediately.”
Other southeastern Wisconsin schools to receive threats included Bradford High School and LakeView Technology Academy in Kenosha, Rufus King High School and Rawson Elementary School In Milwaukee and Franklin High School.
Other districts in Ozaukee County took precautionary measures and went on a “soft lockdown,” not allowing visitors in or students outside during school hours.
PWHS was closed for the remainder of the day. They are closed Friday for professional development.