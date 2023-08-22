MEQUON — As of last Thursday, the newly constructed Interstate 43 southbound and northbound exit ramps to Port Washington Road have opened to traffic.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the ramps were part of the County Line Road/Port Washington Road Interchange segment. Other projects part of this new full-service interchange that have also opened this month include the County Line Road entrance ramp to Interstate 43 southbound, the newly constructed Katherine Drive entrance ramp to Interstate 43 northbound and County Line Road between Port Washington Road and Pheasant Lane.
In addition, long-term lane closures near the intersection of Port Washington and Mequon roads are underway through the fall for utility work in advance of reconstructing the Mequon Road Interchange — set to conclude in mid-2025. Work on this new interchange will have crews widening the southbound shoulder and constructing the partial width freeway bridge.
These projects are just some of many that continue to be impacted by WisDot’s 14-mile, I-43 North-South Reconstruction Project spanning from Silver Spring Drive to Highway 60 (Washington Street).
For updates once the Mequon Road Interchange segment begins, go to https://rb.gy/alwh9. For more updates on all of the projects, go to https://projects.511wi.gov/43north-south/.