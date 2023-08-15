PORT WASHINGTON — Tickets are still available for Port Washington’s Ladies Night Out & Wizarding Wine Walk on Thursday.
From 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., boutique stores and restaurants along Main Street will be transformed into Hogwarts and other famed witchcraft and wizardry locations for more than 600 participants (costumes encouraged), who will be strolling through the downtown to learn spells, brew potions, bedazzle wands and much more. Activities throughout the night include:
- Cheering on one’s favorite team during the Quidditch World Cup on East Main Street near the harbor
- Costume Contest with prizes in multiple categories on Main Street at 7:30 p.m.
- Bedazzling your own wand at Olivander’s, aka Kara Marie Boutique at 1100 Bywater Drive, #102
- Butterbeer tasting at the Great Hall in Sir James Pub at 316 N. Franklin Street.
- Tea leaf reading with Professor Trelawney at Eclectic Avenue at 226 N. Franklin St.
- Finding the password for the Pink Lady of Gryffindor House to unlock a special tour at Harborview Hotel, 135 E. Grand Ave.
- Capturing the moment in one of the magical photo ops — 360 Photo Booth, Invisibility Cloak, Prefect’s Bathroom and more
- Meeting Harry Potter characters throughout town
- Sampling more than 20 wines throughout the event
- Helping crown the winner of the business theme contest by voting for the business best capturing the Harry Potter spirit.
Participants who find all seven Horcruxes and the Golden Snitch have a chance to win one of the more than $1,000 in prizes. They can also earn extra raffle tickets with each purchase of $25 or more.
The prize drawing will be at 8:30 p.m. at the Great Hall at Sir James Pub. The presenting sponsors are Camping World and Lexus of Milwaukee.
For more information, contact Port Washington Main Street Executive Director Kristina Tadeo at 262-268-1132.