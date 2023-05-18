PORT WASHINGTON — A scam prevention program for senior citizens will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Port Washington Senior Center, 403 W. Foster St.
Port Washington Police Department and Associated Bank will present several different types of scams targeting senior citizens. This includes the grandparent scam, in which scammers poses as grandchildren in trouble; banking scams, in which seniors are sent forged cashier’s checks with false information; and the lottery or sweepstakes scam, which uses fraudulent tactics to obtain money or personal information from victims.
For more information, call 262-284-2611 or email abialzik@ portwashington.wi.gov.