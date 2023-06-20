PORT WASHINGTON — Portal, inc. will be hosting the 36th Fish Day Run/Walk/Roll on Saturday, July 15, kicking-off Saturday’s activities of the three-day Port Fish Day festival.
This year, both runners and walkers will enjoy a 5K route — starting and finishing in Coal Dock Park, continuing through the harbor area, moving through upper lake park and returning on the Interurban Trail. The route supports strollers and wheelchairs.
With pre-registration fees, participants receive a Portal 36th Fish Day Run/Walk/Roll commemorative T-shirt and a finisher medal.
Pre-registration is now available at the Portal, inc. website, www.portalinc.org, or directly at RunSignUp, https://runsignup.com/Race/WI/PortWashington/FishDayRunWalkorRoll. Pre-registration fee remains $30 through June 30; increases to $35 on July 1; and will increase to $40 on Run/Walk/Roll day. Refer five individuals who register and get a refund on your registration fee.
First place awards, both male and female, will be presented in the following age categories: under age 9, 10-14, 15-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69 and over 70 years.
RaceDayEvents, the Midwest’s leader in event production management, will coordinate the event.
The following are sponsors of the event: Shirli Flack, Ascension, Allied Insulation Company Inc, Anchor Enterprises II, Port Washington State Bank and Simplicity Foundation Fund.
Participation in this event supports Portal, inc, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization providing quality services to adults and students transitioning from high school with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Proceeds from the Fish Day Run/Walk/Roll support our 58-year mission of providing services focused on employment, adult life skills learning and social recreation.
