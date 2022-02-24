MEQUON - Beginning next week, Port Washington Road between County Line Road and Port Washington Lane will close through late fall 2022 for bridge reconstruction.
It is part of the Wisconsin Department of Transportation's 14-mile, Interstate 43 north-south reconstruction project, between Silver Spring Drive in Glendale and Highway 60 in Grafton.
Traffic on Port Washington Road will be shifted throughout construction. One lane of traffic in each direction will be maintained, according to a WisDOT press release. Access to businesses and residences will be maintained.
WisDOT officials recommend the following:
- Motorists are encouraged to use Port Washington Lane to get around the closure.
- Bicyclists are encouraged to use Donges Bay Road, Range Line Road and County Line Road to get around the closure.
Also next week, Donges Bay Road, between Port Washington Road and the Union Pacific Railroad is scheduled to close through late summer 2022 for bridge reconstruction.
Motorists are encouraged to use Port Washington Road, Mequon Road and Lake Shore Drive to get around the closure.
Businesses and residents should be aware that there will be noise and dust associated with overnight bridge demolition and daytime reconstruction activities.